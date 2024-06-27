Simpson was selected by the Hornets with the 42nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

A junior out of Colorado, Simpson enjoyed a strong 2023-24 and was named to the 2023-24 All-Pac-12 First Team. He had a breakout campaign shooting the ball, hitting 43.4 percent of his 4.9 three-point attempts per game, helping fuel his 19.7 points per game. He can also make tough baskets around the rim. Simpson doesn't have to be glued to the ball either, as he demonstrated great off-ball movement in college. Defense is a weak point for the 6-foot-0 prospect, but the Hornets are hoping he can do everything else well.