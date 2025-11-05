Simpson closed Tuesday's 116-112 loss to the Pelicans with eight points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds over 13 minutes.

Simpson is on a two-way contract with the Hornets, but he made his second appearance of the season Tuesday due to some injuries in Charlotte. Once the Hornets get some reinforcements back, Simpson is likely to be a featured player for the Greensboro Swarm in the G League.