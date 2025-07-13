Simpson tallied 19 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Saturday's 96-94 win against the 76ers.

Simpson followed up a 21-point performance in Friday's game against the Jazz with another strong showing Saturday in the Summer League. The Colorado product finished with a team-high 19 points, being one of five players for Philadelphia to score in double figures in a matchup that came down to the wire in Las Vegas. He also ripped down a team-high seven rebounds.