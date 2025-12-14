Simpson is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cavs.

Sion James will replace Simpson in the first unit for Sunday's game, but Simpson should still see significant minutes in the rotation with LaMelo Ball (ankle), Collin Sexton (quad) and Tre Mann (knee) all unavailable. Over the past three games, Simpson has recorded averages of 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 triples, 2.7 steals and 2.7 turnovers per game on 41/39/63 shooting splits.