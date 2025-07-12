Simpson generated 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals over 29 minutes of Friday's 111-105 Summer League win over Utah.

Simpson was one of three Hornets players to hit the 20-point threshold, joining Liam McNeeley and Tijane Salaun in the 20-point club. Simpson made just 25.4 percent of his three-point attempts with the Hornets last season, but he was firing on all cylinders from beyond the arc Friday. Entering the second and final year of his two-year, two-way contract, Simpson will need to prove he's worth keeping around.