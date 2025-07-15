Simpson totaled 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one steal across 25 minutes in Monday's 87-69 Summer League win over the Mavericks.

Simpson delivered another strong showing Monday, leading all scorers with 18 points. He saw extended minutes to close out his rookie 2024-25 campaign, starting the Hornets' final 10 regular-season games and averaging 9.9 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 36.4 percent in 30.2 minutes per game.