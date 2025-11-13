Simpson (shoulder) is probable for Friday's game against Milwaukee.

A left AC joint sprain continues to bother Simpson, but he remains likely to play Friday. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) expected to return from a five-game absence, Simpson is in danger of losing some playing time. The two-way player has averaged 5.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 14.4 minutes per contest over five games this season, shooting a paltry 37.5 percent from the floor.