site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hornets-kj-simpson-probable-for-wednesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Hornets' KJ Simpson: Probable for Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Simpson (shoulder) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
A shoulder sprain isn't expected to keep Simpson from playing Wednesday. Simpson has averaged 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 15.8 minutes per contest over four games this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories