Simpson is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Nets.
The Hornets won't start Simpson for this matchup since LaMelo Ball (ankle) is ready to roll in the second leg of this back-to-back set. Even though Simpson has scored in double digits in three games in a row, he won't carry a lot of fantasy upside if he's relegated to a second-unit role.
More News
-
Hornets' KJ Simpson: Balanced outing in starting lineup•
-
Hornets' KJ Simpson: Back in starting lineup•
-
Hornets' KJ Simpson: Retreats to bench•
-
Hornets' KJ Simpson: Scores 15 points in first start•
-
Hornets' KJ Simpson: First career start Wednesday•
-
Hornets' KJ Simpson: Tallies eight assists in loss•