The Hornets transferred Simpson from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Friday.

With LaMelo Ball (wrist) listed as questionable for the front end of a back-to-back set Friday versus the Trail Blazers, Simpson will rejoin the Hornets and could crack the rotation. The rookie guard has averaged 4.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 14.4 minutes across 12 appearances for Charlotte thus far.