Simpson accumulated eight points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five steals, four assists and three rebounds across 28 minutes during Friday's 111-86 victory over Toronto.

Simpson logged a season-high minutes total, closing the game after LaMelo Ball exited early with yet another ankle injury. The two-way player made the most of his time on the court and could become a more regular part of the rotation if Ball is forced to miss additional time.