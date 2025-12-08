Simpson supplied 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 115-106 loss to the Nuggets.

Simpson entered the Hornets' starting lineup for the first time this season due to the absences of LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Collin Sexton (quadriceps). Simpson started out nicely with 13 points in the first half, and while he cooled off in the second, he still finished Sunday's game as the Hornets' third-leading scorer behind Miles Bridges (24 points) and Brandon Miller (17 points). Ball will likely be available for the Hornets' next game Friday against the Bulls, in which case Simpson would revert to a bench role.