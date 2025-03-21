Simpson will start in Friday's game against the Thunder.
The 22-year-old point guard will receive the starting nod due to LaMelo Ball (ankle) being sidelined. Simpson has recorded four starts on the season, averaging 13.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 31.8 minutes per contest.
