Simpson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Raptors.

With LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) out for the season, Simpson will draw the start Friday and offer some streaming value. Simpson has averaged 12.4 points, 4.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 31.7 minutes over five games as a starter this season.

