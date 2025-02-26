Simpson will enter the starting lineup in Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
With LaMelo Ball (ankle) on the shelf, Simpson will draw his third start of the year. The 22-year-old point guard accumulated 25 points, nine assists, four rebounds and two steals across 60 total minutes in his previous two starts.
