Simpson closed with two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 93-86 loss to the Celtics.

Simpson failed to make an impact on the offensive end of the floor in the Hornets' regular-season finale Sunday, scoring two points while missing five of the six shots he attempted. The rookie guard's year ends, averaging 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 34.6 percent from the floor and 25.4 percent from beyond the arc.