site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hornets-kj-simpson-transferred-to-g-league | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Hornets' KJ Simpson: Transferred to G League
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Hornets transferred Simpson to the G League's Swarm for practice on Monday.
Presumably, Simpson will be recalled to the Hornets right away. Simpson has appeared in six regular-season games for the Hornets with an average of 14.9 minutes per contest.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories