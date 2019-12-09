Simmons recorded 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes Saturday against Lakeland.

The third-year guard had perhaps his most complete game of the season against a staunch Lakeland defense. He's scoring at a career-best rate, offering 17.3 points per game on an efficient 49.7 percent from the field. Additionally, Simmons' three-point percentage has ticked up to 34.0 percent, which bodes well for his chances of joining the Hornets this year.