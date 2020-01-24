Simmons generated 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and a block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's win over the 905.

Simmons had an excellent game despite being unable to get anything going from behind the arc. The 22-year-old has been a stabilizing force for the Swarm this season and is amongst the teams' leaders in points, assists and rebounds. Overall, he's posting averages of 17.8 points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 34.0 minutes per game.