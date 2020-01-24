Hornets' Kobi Simmons: All-around production in win
Simmons generated 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and a block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's win over the 905.
Simmons had an excellent game despite being unable to get anything going from behind the arc. The 22-year-old has been a stabilizing force for the Swarm this season and is amongst the teams' leaders in points, assists and rebounds. Overall, he's posting averages of 17.8 points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 34.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...