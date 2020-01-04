Hornets' Kobi Simmons: Battles shooting woes in loss
Simmons generated 21 points (8-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two steals and an assist in 41 minutes during Friday's loss to Austin.
Simmons struggled to get much going on the offensive end, ultimately shooting 30.7 percent from the field and finishing with just one assist to a whopping five turnovers. While it wasn't the prettiest game for Simmons, based on his track record of success, he'll have a good opportunity at bouncing back in Sunday's tilt with Northern Arizona.
