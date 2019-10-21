Hornets' Kobi Simmons: Contract converted to two-way
Simmons' contract was converted to a two-way deal on Monday.
The Hornets converted Simmons' contract to a two-way deal, effectively keeping the Arizona product in their organization for the next year. Although he's expected to spend the majority of the season in Greensboro, Simmons will likely see sporadic action in Charlotte depending on the state of the Hornets' backcourt.
More News
-
NBA Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Best Fantasy basketball picks, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...