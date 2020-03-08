Hornets' Kobi Simmons: Dealing with left ankle sprain
Simmons wasn't available for Saturday's game against the Rockets due to a left ankle sprain.
The two-way player has been sidelined since Feb. 26 with the injury. Once he's eventually ready to play again, Simmons' initial action is more likely to come with the G League's Greensboro Swarm rather than the Hornets.
