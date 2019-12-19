Hornets' Kobi Simmons: Does it all in win
Simmons accumulated 21 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals in 42 minutes Tuesday against Delaware.
Poor shooting aside, Simons had a wonderful game. He drove time and time again, consistently kicking the ball out to open shooters or getting to the line. After a slow start to the year, the 22-year-old has turned it on of late and has upped his season-long averages to 16.6 points, 6.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 31.8 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.