Simmons accumulated 21 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals in 42 minutes Tuesday against Delaware.

Poor shooting aside, Simons had a wonderful game. He drove time and time again, consistently kicking the ball out to open shooters or getting to the line. After a slow start to the year, the 22-year-old has turned it on of late and has upped his season-long averages to 16.6 points, 6.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 31.8 minutes per contest.