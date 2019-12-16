Simmons recorded 15 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes Saturday against Westchester.

Simmons bounced back from a rough two-of-nine shooting performance Friday to generate his second double-double in three games. The Arizona product continues to provide a steady hand in the Swarms' backcourt, though his efforts have yet to yield a spot on his parent club's roster.