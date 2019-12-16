Hornets' Kobi Simmons: Double-doubles in loss
Simmons recorded 15 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes Saturday against Westchester.
Simmons bounced back from a rough two-of-nine shooting performance Friday to generate his second double-double in three games. The Arizona product continues to provide a steady hand in the Swarms' backcourt, though his efforts have yet to yield a spot on his parent club's roster.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...