Hornets' Kobi Simmons: Drops 33 in loss
Simmons supplied 33 points (14-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal in 38 minutes during Monday's loss to the Charge.
Simmons topped 30 points for the first time this season, picking up the slack in an otherwise difficult outing for the Swarm's offense. After a slow start to the year, the Arizona product's strengthened his season-long averages to 16.9 points, 6.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 32.5 minutes per game. Simmons' assists, rebounds and steals all tie or exceed his previous career-bests, as does his season-long 44.7 percent field goal percentage.
