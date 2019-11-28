Play

Simmons posted 20 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 26 minutes Wednesday against Maine.

Simmons topped 20 points in his first game since being called up to Charlotte over the weekend. Though the 22-year-old has steadied the point guard rotation for Greensboro, his long-range shooting is still too poor for him to see meaningful minutes in the NBA. Through seven G-League games, Simmons' averaging 16.7 points, 7.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor and 26.9 percent from beyond the arc.

