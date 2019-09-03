Hornets' Kobi Simmons: Inks deal with Hornets
Simmons signed a contract with the Hornets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The former Arizona standout is yet to find a permanent home in the NBA, but he'll head to Charlotte and attempt to make the final roster out of training camp. If Simmons is able to stick, he could find some opportunity behind Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham on what's expected to be a rebuilding team.
