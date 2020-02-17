Hornets' Kobi Simmons: Leads way with 32 in loss
Simmons contributed 32 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 37 minutes Thursday against the Herd.
Simmons was exceptional, though his efforts weren't enough to lead the Swarm to victory. While he's yet to crack the NBA rotation, the Arizona product's starred for Greensboro this year and is averaging 17.0 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.2 minutes per game.
