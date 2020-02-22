Simmons amassed 22 points (10-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in 45 minutes during Friday's loss to the Go-Go.

Simmons rewarded owners with solid counting stats Friday while playing nearly the entire game. Unfortunately, his efforts were rewarded with a frustrating minus-12 net rating. On the year, the Arizona product's played well and is averaging 17.5 points, 5.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 33.7 minutes per game.