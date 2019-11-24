Hornets' Kobi Simmons: Rejoins Greensboro
Simmons was assigned to the G League on Sunday.
Simmons was transferred to Charlotte on Saturday but didn't play during the loss to the Bulls. The 22-year-old is on a two-way deal and has yet to see the court with the Hornets this season.
