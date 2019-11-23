Simmons was transferred to Charlotte ahead of Saturday's game against Chicago.

While Simmons has yet to appear in a game for the Hornets yet this year, he's averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 30.9 minutes in six games for their G-League affiliate. That said, continues to be unlikely to see meaningful minutes on the NBA level, especially considering that the Hornets are currently without any notable injuries.