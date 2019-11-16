Play

Simmons totaled 22 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes Friday against Grand rapids.

Simmons had an excellent all-around game Friday, affecting the game on both ends and managing to top 20 points. The Arizona product is dialed into a league guard role for the Swarm this season and has provided 19.3 points, 8.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 34.2 minutes through his first four games.

