Simmons registered 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Skyhawks.

Simmons has had a solid season, though his statistical contributions haven't been enough to lead Greensboro to a winning record. The 22-year-old has been unable to develop a three-point shot, which could hinder his advancement to the NBA this year. Barring injuries to the Hornets roster, until he improves on his 27.9 percent conversion rate, he may find himself stuck in the G-League.