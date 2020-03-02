Play

Simmons was held out of Saturday's tilt with College Park due to an undisclosed injury.

The details of Simmons' absence are largely unclear. However, with the Hornets recently losing Devonte Graham to an ankle injury, there's a chance that the 24-year-old point guard could be set to join his NBA parent club. Clarification on Simmons' availability should come ahead of Friday's game against Erie.

