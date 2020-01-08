Hornets' Kobi Simmons: Transferred to G League
The Hornets transferred Simmons to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday.
Simmons and fellow two-way player Robert Franks were both sent back to the G League after the two practiced with the Hornets on Tuesday. Neither Simmons nor Franks has yet to debut in the NBA this season.
