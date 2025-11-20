Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Another big game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knueppel generated 28 points (11-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists across 42 minutes of Wednesday's 127-118 loss to the Pacers.
Knueppel led the Hornets in scoring, and he scored at least 24 points for the fifth time in 15 games. His seven assists were his second most in a game this season. The rookie has played 34 or more minutes in six of his last seven appearances, and he's averaging 22.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists during that stretch.
More News
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Drains four triples vs. Toronto•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Goes for career-high 32 points•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Nears triple-double vs. Lakers•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Scores career-high 30 points•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Breaks out for 24 points•