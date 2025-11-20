Knueppel generated 28 points (11-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists across 42 minutes of Wednesday's 127-118 loss to the Pacers.

Knueppel led the Hornets in scoring, and he scored at least 24 points for the fifth time in 15 games. His seven assists were his second most in a game this season. The rookie has played 34 or more minutes in six of his last seven appearances, and he's averaging 22.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists during that stretch.