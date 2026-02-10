Knueppel racked up 20 points (6-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 34 minutes during Monday's 110-104 loss to Detroit.

Knueppel's shooting touch was on full display Monday, as the rookie knocked down a game-high five three-pointers, matching Detroit's entire team total from beyond the arc. He's now reached the 20-point mark in three straight contests and has hit five-plus threes in 15 games this season. Selected No. 4 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, Knueppel has handled the expectations well and continues to back up the hype with high-level production.