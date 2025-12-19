Knueppel ended Thursday's 133-126 victory over the Hawks with 28 points (10-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 35 minutes.

Knueppel played an essential role in Charlotte's victory Thursday, combining with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller for 82 of the team's 133 points. Knueppel also contributed elsewhere by tying his career high in steals, accounting for three of the Hornets' 11 swipes.