Head coach Charles Lee said Sunday that Knueppel has a sprained right ankle and is considered day-to-day, Jeremy Grandison of Fourcast Sports reports.

Knueppel sustained the ankle injury in Friday's win over Orlando and was unable to return. However, he recently underwent further testing and now appears to be trending in the right direction. Lee added that the rookie first-rounder has made "good progress" and has been able to do "a little bit on the court" since suffering the injury. Knueppel can be considered highly questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks. If he's ultimately ruled out, Sion James and Collin Sexton are candidates for increased roles.