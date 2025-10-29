Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Does damage from deep in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knueppel posted 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 144-117 loss to the Heat.
Knueppel was dangerous from beyond the arc yet again Tuesday, where he tallied 15 of his 19 points. He's hit three or more triples in each of his first four NBA appearances, averaging 16.0 points along the way. Knueppel should continue to see plenty of opportunities while Brandon Miller recovers from a shoulder injury.
