Knueppel produced 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Saturday's 136-116 loss to the Warriors.

The double-double was his third of the season, and first since Nov. 10. Knueppel continues to fill up the bucket from long range, draining multiple three-pointers in 18 of his last 19 games and averaging 20.4 points, 4.9 boards, 4.2 assists and 3.5 threes over that stretch while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and 46.9 percent from beyond the arc.