Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Double-doubles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knueppel recorded 21 points (8-21 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two turnovers across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 94-87 loss to the Cavs.
This was Knueppel's fourth double-double of the season and his second over the past three games. The rookie is posting top-60 numbers on the year with 19.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.4 triples per game.
