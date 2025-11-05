Knueppel finished with 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 loss to the Pelicans.

Knueppel followed up his career-high 24-point performance against the Jazz with another solid outing. He continues to show why he's one of the best rookies this season with big-time fantasy value.