Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Double-doubles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knueppel finished with 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 loss to the Pelicans.
Knueppel followed up his career-high 24-point performance against the Jazz with another solid outing. He continues to show why he's one of the best rookies this season with big-time fantasy value.
