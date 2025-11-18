Knueppel logged 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three steals over 36 minutes during the Hornets' 110-108 loss to the Raptors on Monday.

Knueppel led the Hornets in scoring during Monday's loss and finished second in the game behind the Raptors' Brandon Ingram (27). It was the sixth time this season that Knueppel connected on at least four triples, and he has recorded three steals in two of his last three outings. The No. 4 overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft has opened his rookie season averaging 17.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals over 32.9 minutes per game while connecting on 40.2 percent of his three-point attempts on 8.0 3PA/G.