Knueppel posted 26 points (9-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes during the Hornets' 131-116 loss to the Clippers on Saturday.

The first-round rookie's performance was shadowed by a 55-point outburst from James Harden, but Knueppel did what he could to keep the Hornets competitive during Saturday's game, leading the team in scoring while connecting on a career-high six three-pointers. Even with Brandon Miller (shoulder) making his 2025-26 debut to join LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges in the starting lineup, Knueppel still appears to have an integral role for himself in the Hornets' offense. Knueppel has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games, and over that span he has averaged 23.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals over 36.1 minutes per game while shooting 56.4 percent from the floor (including 46.7 percent from three on 9.0 3PA/G).