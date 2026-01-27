Hornets' Kon Knueppel: Excellent rookie campaign continues
Knueppel finished Monday's 130-93 win over the 76ers with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals across 20 minutes.
The rookie first-rounder is regarded for his sharpshooting ability, but he also showed off his playmaking skills Monday. Over his last eight appearances, Knueppel has averaged 17.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 29.4 minutes per game.
