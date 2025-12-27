Knueppel exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Magic due to an apparent right leg injury, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The rookie first-rounder stepped on Moussa Diabate's foot and was helped off the court while putting very little weight on his right leg. If Knueppel is unable to return, Collin Sexton, Sion James and Josh Green are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way.