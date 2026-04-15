Knueppel finished Tuesday's 127-126 overtime Play-In Game victory over the Heat with six points (2-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes.

Knueppel continued his recent struggles on the offensive end, shooting no better than 36 percent from the floor for the fifth straight game. While it has been a spectacular rookie season for Knueppel, his recent slump has come at arguably the worst time for the Hornets. Following Tuesday's victory, Charlotte will now face either the 76ers or the Magic for the final spot in the playoffs. Look for Knueppel to try and shoot his way back into form in what is another must-win game.