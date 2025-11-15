Knueppel closed Friday's 147-134 overtime loss to the Bucks with 32 points (12-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 41 minutes.

Knueppel continues to go from strength to strength, scoring a career-high 32 points, logging a whopping 41 minutes. He has now started in all but one game this season, averaging 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.3 three-pointers across his first 12 appearances. It should be noted that much of his production has come without LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, making this a potential sell-high opportunity.