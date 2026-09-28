Hornets general manager Jeff Peterson said Monday that he "doesn't know" whether Knueppel (hamstring) will be available for the team's regular-season opener against the Nets, Owen Watterson of SI.com reports.

Knueppel's status for Opening Night remains uncertain as he continues to work his way back from his left hamstring injury. Peterson's comments suggest the Hornets aren't ready to rule out the second-year wing, though his availability will likely become clearer as training camp progresses. He has already been ruled out for the entire preseason, to be clear.